New Delhi: The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested four people, including two women, in connection with the firing at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai, with investigators suspecting that they acted on the instructions of gangster Anil Pandit, who allegedly operates from abroad.

The four accused were identified as Kunal (21) and Sumit (19), both from Haryana's Sonipat district, and Radha (23) and Babita (23), both from Uttar Pradesh.

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The accused were initially produced before a court under Section 35(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. The Maharashtra Police's Crime Investigation Department subsequently sought permission for their custodial interrogation and formal arrest. The court allowed the plea and granted the Mumbai Police team three days' transit remand, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the Delhi Police Special Cell, Kunal, who was recently released on bail, was introduced to Pandit, a 32-year-old gangster from Haryana's Panipat who allegedly operates from the United States, by a friend from Harsana village. Pandit is also suspected to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

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Kunal allegedly began communicating with Pandit through an encrypted messaging application. Acting on Pandit's instructions, Kunal and his associate Sumit allegedly collected a pistol and 20 rounds of ammunition from Amritsar, the official said.

About two months ago, Kunal met Radha and entered into a relationship with her. He later disclosed his alleged activities to her and persuaded her to travel to Mumbai with a weapon.

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On October 15, Kunal allegedly dropped Radha and Babita at New Delhi Railway Station, with the pistol concealed in Radha's bag. He remained in contact with the women through the encrypted messaging application during their journey, relaying instructions from Pandit, according to the police.

The two women reached Mumbai on October 17 and checked into a hotel after getting off the train at Dadar. Around 11 am, a minor boy allegedly collected the bag from Radha near the hotel.

The firing at Shroff's car was reported at around 7 pm the following day. Pandit subsequently informed Kunal that the alleged shooters were stranded in Mumbai and asked him to arrange their escape, the official said.

Radha and Babita left Mumbai for Delhi aboard the Dadar-Haridwar Express on October 18. They were arrested at New Delhi Railway Station on Tuesday, while Kunal and Sumit were apprehended in Sonipat.

Further investigation is underway to establish the roles of the accused and the extent of the alleged criminal network's involvement in the attack.