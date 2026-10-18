Mumbai: Actor Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt after an unidentified person opened fire at his car in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening, police said.

The incident took place near Pushpa Park, within the jurisdiction of Juhu police station in the western suburb. Police are piecing together the sequence of events, PTI reported, citing an official.

"Shroff is safe and has not sustained any injuries in the firing incident," the official said.

According to preliminary reports, the unidentified assailant fired at the actor and his friend.

A video that has gone viral on social media purportedly shows an unidentified person opening fire at the actor’s car.

A massive manhunt has been launched to track down those involved in the incident. Specialised police teams are examining CCTV footage from the area to gather clues, the official added.