The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has clarified the structure of its 2028 Class 10 board examinations, under which students will have five compulsory subjects and the option of an additional skill subject. The additional subject can help students clear the examination even if they fail in mathematics, science or social science.

The board has also clarified that the interdisciplinary area and the modules on Computational Thinking (CT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) will not be included in the Scheme of Studies for the batches concerned.

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The clarification applies specifically to students currently in Class 9 (2026-27 academic year), who will appear for their Class 10 board examinations in 2028. It will not affect the current Class 10 batch.

"To align the introduction of this curricular area with the implementation schedule, the subject 'Individuals in Society' and the 'Modules of CT and AI' in Class 9 (2026-27) and the subject 'Environmental Education' in Class 10 (2027-28) shall not be part of the curriculum for these batches," Praggya M Singh, Director (Academics), CBSE, said in a communication to school principals.

"Vocational education shall continue to be a compulsory curricular area for students of Class 10 (2028 batch). To fulfil this requirement, students may opt for either the subject 'Kaushal Vikas' or any one of the 22 skill subjects notified by the board," she added.

Five compulsory board examination subjects

Under the revised structure, students will have to appear for board examinations in five compulsory subjects: two languages, mathematics, science and social science.

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However, they will study nine compulsory curricular subjects in total. These will also include a third language, art education, physical education and well-being, and vocational education.

The additional skill subject offers students an alternative route to meet the passing requirements if they fail in one of the three core subjects — mathematics, science or social science.

Two options for vocational education

The CBSE has outlined two pathways for vocational education, allowing students to choose between school-based assessment through 'Kaushal Vikas' and a board examination in one of the 22 notified skill subjects.

The skill subjects include artificial intelligence, data science, information technology, financial markets, healthcare and design thinking, among others.

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Students opting for any of these 22 subjects will have to appear for a separate Class 10 board examination in the subject during the 2027-28 academic year. Their marks and grades will be reflected in the CBSE marksheet. Those who pass will also receive a certificate under the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF).

"Students opting for any of the 22 skill subjects shall have to appear in the board examination in the respective skill subject in Class 10 (2027-28). The marks and grades for that skill subject will be reflected in the marksheet issued by the Board, as per existing practice," the CBSE said.

"NSQF certificate will also be awarded to a student for successfully passing the Board examination in the offered skill subject," it added.

Students choosing 'Kaushal Vikas', on the other hand, will undergo school-based internal assessment. Those securing at least 33 per cent marks will receive a school certificate and will not have to appear for a separate board examination in the subject.

According to board sources cited by PTI, the circular is intended to provide clarity to the current Class 9 batch as students prepare to move to Class 10.

"Our foremost priority is to safeguard students' interests by clearly communicating the academic and examination-related provisions well in advance. The emphasis is on encouraging students to focus on meaningful learning rather than solely on examinations," PTI reported citing a board source.