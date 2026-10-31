New Delhi: The opposition INDIA bloc on Saturday held a symbolic ‘public impeachment’ of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence, accusing the Election Commission of undermining democracy through alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls.

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar presided over the proceedings at 10, Rajaji Marg, while Kharge initiated the motion seeking Kumar’s removal. The event was organised as part of the opposition’s ‘Vote Chori’ campaign against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the gathering, Kharge said the opposition had no personal enmity with the CEC but wanted the Election Commission to function impartially and independently.

“Article 326 gives universal adult franchise, which is under serious threat,” Kharge said, alleging that eligible voters had been removed from electoral rolls without adequate justification.

ADVERTISEMENT

He questioned the rationale behind the deletions, saying the authorities had failed to provide satisfactory explanations for the removal of voters’ names. Although the revision exercise was intended to remove the names of deceased persons and correct electoral records, he alleged that the process lacked adequate transparency and accountability.

Kharge alleged that the SIR exercise was being used to disenfranchise people perceived to be opposed to the ruling establishment. He maintained that the exercise should protect voters’ constitutional rights rather than deprive eligible citizens of their right to vote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Describing the alleged irregularities as a threat to democracy, he said the process itself had raised serious questions about the neutrality of the Election Commission.

Six charges against the CEC

During the symbolic proceedings, Kharge listed six charges against Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that he had conspired to facilitate electoral manipulation; overseen the deletion of 13.2 crore voters from electoral rolls; changed Form 6 without parliamentary approval; taken control of electoral rolls through the ECINET platform; excluded the other two Election Commissioners from key decisions; and acted at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Kharge also referred to the opposition’s earlier representations to President Droupadi Murmu and the Supreme Court over concerns surrounding the SIR exercise. He alleged that the government had suppressed protests against the process, citing the closure of metro stations and restrictions on internet connectivity. He also criticised what he described as attempts to portray Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders as responsible for creating unrest.

The opposition has also announced a rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Sunday as part of its ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ campaign. The symbolic impeachment, initially scheduled for Friday, was postponed by a day because of rain in the national capital.