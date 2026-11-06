The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations will begin on February 16, 2027, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Friday.

The Class 10 examinations will conclude on March 9, while the Class 12 examinations will continue until April 9.

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Students will appear for examinations in 83 subjects in Class 10 and 121 subjects in Class 12, CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

"The date sheets are being released 101 days in advance of the commencement of examinations," he said.