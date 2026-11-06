Fire breaks out in 4 coaches of Karmabhumi Express in Punjab, no casualties reported
On Friday, four coaches of the Karmabhumi Express caught fire in the Ambala division. Northern Railway stated that the train stopped safely, with no injuries reported as officials worked to control the blaze.
On Friday, four coaches of the Karmabhumi Express caught fire in the Ambala division. Northern Railway stated that the train stopped safely, with no injuries reported as officials worked to control the blaze.
On Friday, four coaches of the Karmabhumi Express caught fire in the Ambala division. Northern Railway stated that the train stopped safely, with no injuries reported as officials worked to control the blaze.
A fire broke out in four coaches of the Karmabhumi Express near Sarai Banjara railway station at Patiala on the Rajpura-Sirhind railway section on Friday. No casualties or injuries have been reported.
According to officials, the incident occurred in a general coach of a train headed from Amritsar to New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.
When the train reached near Sarai Banjara railway station near Rajpura, a fire suddenly erupted in one of the coaches, which soon spread to two more coaches, a Government Railway Police official said. The train stopped safely near the station after its safety system was triggered.
The train was promptly brought to a halt, following which panic-stricken passengers rushed out of the affected coach. A fourth coach also suffered minor damage in the fire.
"There were no injuries in the incident. The passengers were later accommodated in another train," the official said.