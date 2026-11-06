A fire broke out in four coaches of the Karmabhumi Express near Sarai Banjara railway station at Patiala on the Rajpura-Sirhind railway section on Friday. No casualties or injuries have been reported.

According to officials, the incident occurred in a general coach of a train headed from Amritsar to New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.

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When the train reached near Sarai Banjara railway station near Rajpura, a fire suddenly erupted in one of the coaches, which soon spread to two more coaches, a Government Railway Police official said. The train stopped safely near the station after its safety system was triggered.

The train was promptly brought to a halt, following which panic-stricken passengers rushed out of the affected coach. A fourth coach also suffered minor damage in the fire.

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"There were no injuries in the incident. The passengers were later accommodated in another train," the official said.