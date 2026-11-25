India’s Kaziah Liz Mejo, who made it to the Top 30 of the 75th edition of the Miss Universe pageant, failed to advance to the Top 12, missing out on the crown at the international competition held in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The 19-year-old from Mavelikkara in Keralam’s Alappuzha district represented India at the pageant. She made history earlier this year by becoming the first woman from Keralam to win the Miss Universe India title.

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Mejo’s pageant journey gathered momentum in 2026 when she won the Miss Universe Kerala title, becoming the youngest winner of the state competition. On August 23, she was crowned Miss Universe India 2026 in Jaipur, emerging winner from a field of 53 contestants.

The 75th edition of Miss Universe brought together 116 contestants. The finale was held at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, with reigning Miss Universe Fátima Bosch of Mexico set to crown her successor.

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The anniversary edition also featured a specially designed crown created by George Wittels in collaboration with Paris-based jewellery house Maison d’OR. Made in the Philippines, the crown features 3,150 diamonds set in white gold.

The competition included several rounds, including the national costume presentation, preliminary round and final evening, with contestants assessed on their stage presence and performances.

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The 2026 edition also faced controversy over contestant withdrawals, disputes concerning franchise rights and concerns about event management.

India has won the Miss Universe crown three times. Sushmita Sen won the title in 1994, followed by Lara Dutta in 2000 and Harnaaz Sandhu in 2021.