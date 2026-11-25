Kaziah Liz Mejo, representing India at the 75th edition of the international pageant Miss Universe in Puerto Rico, advanced to the Top 30 on Wednesday but failed to progress to the Top 12, missing out on the crown. The 19-year-old law student from Mavelikkara in Keralam’s Alappuzha district had made history by becoming the first woman from the state to win the Miss Universe India title.

Mejo grew up in Abu Dhabi and studied at Emirates National School, St Joseph’s School and Abu Dhabi Indian School before moving to India for higher studies. She is currently pursuing a law degree in Bengaluru alongside her modelling career. She won Miss Universe Kerala earlier in 2026, becoming the youngest titleholder in the state competition, before claiming the national crown in Jaipur on August 23, competing against 52 contestants.

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The 75th edition of Miss Universe brought together 116 contestants at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

From Mavelikkara to the pageant stage

Born into a Malayali family, Kaziah hails from Mavelikkara in Alappuzha district but spent much of her childhood in Abu Dhabi, UAE. She studied at several schools there, including Emirates National School, St Joseph's School and Abu Dhabi Indian School. She later moved to India for higher studies and is currently pursuing a law degree in Bengaluru alongside her modelling career.

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Her journey in beauty pageants began with the Miss Teen Diva title. In 2025, she represented India at Miss Teen International, where she finished as the first runner-up.

In 2026, she won the Miss Universe Keralam title, paving the way for her entry into the national competition. At the Miss Universe India 2026 grand finale in Jaipur, she emerged winner from among 52 contestants. She received the crown from outgoing titleholder Manika Vishwakarma, earning the opportunity to represent India at the international pageant.

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A tribute to Keralam through fashion

Kaziah also attracted attention with her national costume at the Miss Universe pageant. Designed by Sidhant of fashion label House of Sidhant, the ensemble celebrates Keralam's cultural identity while bringing together India's diverse textile traditions.

The outfit features fabrics sourced from different parts of the country, each representing a distinct textile tradition, texture and craftsmanship. Its vibrant colour palette draws inspiration from Puerto Rico, blending Latin influences with traditional Indian aesthetics.

The elaborate backpiece pays tribute to Keralam, incorporating elements inspired by the state's natural beauty, architectural heritage and cultural identity. The design was conceived as a representation of the state she calls home, while also showcasing India's textile diversity on the international stage.