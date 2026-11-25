India’s Kaziah Liz Mejo has advanced to the Top 30 of the 75th edition of the Miss Universe pageant being held in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The 19-year-old from Mavelikkara in Keralam’s Alappuzha district is representing India at the international competition. She made history earlier this year by becoming the first woman from Keralam to win the Miss Universe India title.

Her pageant journey gathered momentum in 2026 when she won the Miss Universe Kerala title, becoming the youngest winner of the state competition. On August 23, she was crowned Miss Universe India 2026 in Jaipur, emerging winner from a field of 53 contestants.

The 75th edition of Miss Universe has brought together 116 contestants. The finale is being held at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, with reigning Miss Universe Fátima Bosch of Mexico set to crown her successor.

The anniversary edition also features a specially designed crown created by George Wittels in collaboration with Paris-based jewellery house Maison d’OR. The crown, made in the Philippines, features 3,150 diamonds set in white gold. The competition features several rounds, including the national costume presentation, preliminary round and final evening, with contestants assessed on their stage presence and performance.

The 2026 edition has also faced controversy over contestant withdrawals, disputes concerning franchise rights and concerns about event management. India has won the Miss Universe crown three times. Sushmita Sen won it in 1994, followed by Lara Dutta in 2000 and Harnaaz Sandhu in 2021.