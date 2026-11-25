India’s hopes at the 75th edition of the Miss Universe pageant rest on 19-year-old Kaziah Liz Mejo, a law student from Keralam who has made history as the first woman from the state to win the Miss Universe India title.

The grand finale is scheduled for November 24, 2026, at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The event marks 75 years of the international beauty pageant, with 116 contestants expected to compete for the crown. Reigning Miss Universe Fátima Bosch of Mexico will crown her successor.

From Mavelikkara to the pageant stage

Born into a Malayali family, Kaziah hails from Mavelikkara in Alappuzha district but spent much of her childhood in Abu Dhabi, UAE. She studied at several schools there, including Emirates National School, St Joseph's School and Abu Dhabi Indian School. She later moved to India for higher studies and is currently pursuing a law degree in Bengaluru alongside her modelling career.

Her journey in beauty pageants began with the Miss Teen Diva title. In 2025, she represented India at Miss Teen International, where she finished as the first runner-up.

In 2026, she won the Miss Universe Keralam title, paving the way for her entry into the national competition. At the Miss Universe India 2026 grand finale in Jaipur, she emerged winner from among 52 contestants. She received the crown from outgoing titleholder Manika Vishwakarma, earning the opportunity to represent India at the international pageant.

A tribute to Keralam through fashion

Kaziah also attracted attention with her national costume at the Miss Universe pageant. Designed by Sidhant of fashion label House of Sidhant, the ensemble celebrates Keralam's cultural identity while bringing together India's diverse textile traditions.

The outfit features fabrics sourced from different parts of the country, each representing a distinct textile tradition, texture and craftsmanship. Its vibrant colour palette draws inspiration from Puerto Rico, blending Latin influences with traditional Indian aesthetics.

The elaborate backpiece pays tribute to Keralam, incorporating elements inspired by the state's natural beauty, architectural heritage and cultural identity. The design was conceived as a representation of the state she calls home, while also showcasing India's textile diversity on the international stage.