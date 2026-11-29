A last ditch effort of the INDIA bloc to persuade the DMK to reconsider its support for the Delimitation Bill has reportedly fallen through. Sources indicate that the DMK refused to yield during a high-stakes meeting held at DMK chief and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin’s Chennai residence. The alliance leaders kept the specifics of the discussions under wraps.

Speaking to reporters at the airport, Rahul Gandhi warned that if the BJP succeeded in pushing through the delimitation bill to increase Lok Sabha seats to 850, Indian democracy would suffer an irreversible blow. He stressed that the move would cause immense damage to South India and Tamil Nadu in particular. Gandhi, however, declined to divulge the details of his discussions with Stalin.

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Stalin, on his part, struck a defiant note before the media, stating that his party’s position remains steadfast, yesterday, today and always, and that stance was 'Tamil Nadu First.' His remarks strongly signalled that the DMK had no intention of walking back its support for the bill.

Earlier in the evening, Stalin put political friction aside to give the visiting INDIA bloc leaders a warm reception, welcoming them into his home and draping them in traditional yellow shawls. The closed-door deliberations that followed stretched on for hours.

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History will judge us not as traitors, Stalin tells Rahul

Earlier in the day, DMK president M K Stalin on Sunday told top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that the Dravidian party's decisions have been dominated by the consideration for the welfare of Tamil Nadu and its people and that "history will judge us as Kattabommans and not Ettappans."

Veerapandiya Kattabomman was a valiant Tamil king who opposed the British spiritedly and was hanged after being captured by the then foreign rulers, while "Etappan" is a colloquial Tamil reference to a traitor.

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Stalin's response to Rahul came hours ahead of a proposed meeting between a Congress delegation comprising AICC chief Mallikarjuna Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and the LoP in the Lok Sabha himself, besides others, to press the DMK chief to withdraw his party's support to the Centre's Delimitation bill.

(With inputs from PTI)