Pilgrims walk 1,094 km from Hyderabad to Sabarimala

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 29, 2018 05:51 PM IST Updated: November 29, 2018 06:00 PM IST
The walk began from Charminar on October 22 and the group spent each night at a temple along the route.

Sabarimala: A 90-member group of Ayyappa devotees has completed a 1,094-km walk to the temple here all the way from Charminar in Hyderabad. The group, comprising natives of Telangana, was led by ‘guruswamy’ Balakrishna.

They reached the Ayyappa shrine taking the Pullumedu route which passes along barren hills covered with grasslands and paths adjacent to deep ravines and wild streams. The group feels contended for trekking along the picturesque spots and considers the chance to view the stunning scenery as a divine blessing.

The walk began from Charminar on October 22 and the group spent each night at a temple along the route. The devotees reached Sabarimala on Tuesday after visiting various temples in Andhra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

To avoid being hit by vehicles while walking along the national highways, all members of the pilgrim group wore reflector jackets.

Read more Pathanamthitta News

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout