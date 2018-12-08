Alappuzha: College lecturer Deepa Nisanth was in the eye of a storm after a few people objected to her role as a judge at the Kerala State School Youth Festival on Saturday. KSU and Youth Congress activists who took part in the protest were arrested. A large posse of cops is stationed at the area to prevent further trouble.

Deepa was one of the judges of the Malayalam essay competition at the ongoing Kalolsavam. After protests erupted, officials intervened and asked her to vacate the venue. Organisers stated that she was invited to be part of the jury as she was a writer and college lecturer. They further said that there was no need to remove her from the jury's panel.

An assistant professor in the Kerala Varma College in Thrissur, Deepa was recently accused of plagiarising a poem. The row followed the publication of a poem titled ‘Anganeyirikke...’ in a magazine published by the All-Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association in Deepa's name. Young writer S Kalesh alleged that the poem was a direct lift of his earlier work, ‘Anganeyirikke Marichu Poyi Njan/Nee’, published on his blog in 2011 and in a weekly later.

As a controversy erupted, Deepa first denied the charges but later apologised. Deepa claimed she was made to believe that the poem was not Kalesh’s, but blamed activist Sreechithran MJ for passing it of as an original work.

Deepa also said that she wanted to apologise in person to Kalesh, whose poem was published in her name.

Sreechithran also sought forgiveness from Kalesh, who wrote the original poem, for the humiliation and pain suffered by him. However, Kalesh replied that instead of apologies, they should reveal who was the real culprit.

Read more: Latest Kerala news