Ramees smuggled in 13 guns from Dubai in November 2019

Thiruvananthapuram: KT Ramees, the accused in the gold smuggling case and suspected kingpin of the racket, had smuggled in 13 guns during a single trip from Dubai to Nedumbassery in November 2019.

The police forensic lab director said that the ballistic wing's report on the guns would be handed over to the Customs in one or two days.

Ramees was caught with a bag, that contained several parts of guns, at the Nedumbassery airport in Kochi. The bag was checked after the firearms were detected during scanning at the airport.

Ramees then told the Customs that these were parts of six air guns and that he had procured the guns for the Palakkad Rifle Club. However, the rifle club rejected his claims.

Subsequently, the Customs filed a case and the gun parts were handed over to the ballistic wing of the police forensic lab for detailed examination. The parts were joined and it was revealed that there were 13 guns.

But the Customs were not able to take further steps in the case as the forensic report was not submitted.

Now, with Ramees getting arrested in the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case and the NIA taking over the case, the ballistic report is finally seeing the light of the day after eight months.

Ramees, who is in the NIA custody, will have to reveal for whom he trafficked the 13 guns. Further investigation will depend on the ballistic report of the guns.

A multi-agency probe was initiated after the Customs seized 30kg gold from a diplomatic baggage addressed to the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5.