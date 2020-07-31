Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran's son was tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

The minister's family was tested after one of his staff members tested positive for the virus earlier this week.

In a post on his official Facebook page, the minister said his son's RT-PCR test result came on Friday and that it was positive.

The minster's test result was negative.

On Tuesday, all employees at the minister's residence and office also underwent an antigen test.

Surendran, who is in charge of the COVID-19 preventive measures in Thiruvananthapuram district, had attended various meetings in past week.

On Friday, Kerala reported 1,310 fresh COVID-19 cases and 864 recoveries, taking the total number of cases reported in the state to 23,613. Of this, 320 cases were reported from Thiruvananthapuram district.