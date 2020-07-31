Long distance KSRTC buses to resume service tomorrow amid private bus strike

Kozhikode: Long distance KSRTC bus services, which were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be resumed from Saturday, Kerala Transport Minister AK Sasindran informed on Friday.

206 services are expected to resume operations on Saturday. The Kerala State Transport Corporation's (KSRTC) bus services will however, not be available in containment zones.

KSRTC buses will also not operate at the Thampanoor bus depot in Thiruvananthapuram due to the high incidence of COVID cases in the area.

The usage of public transport has significantly gone down during the pandemic. The sale of two-wheelers and used vehicles have risen during the period. Operating public transport in this context is challenging. The decision to operate long distance services was taken in this context, the minister said.

Private buses in the state have decided to stop operating from Saturday.

Almost 9,000 buses have informed the state government that they will not ply on the roads until further notice.

The decision was taken after the government refused to waiver the road tax of the buses till December. Though the state government extended the time period for paying road tax by another two months, it has refused to agree to a full waiver.

Fuel subsidy during COVID period, payment of employee's provident fund and road tax waiver were among the key demands raised by the private bus owners.