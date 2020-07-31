Kerala to receive heavy rainfall till August 4

Kottayam: Widespread rainfall activity along with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala in the next few days, the India Meteorological Department predicted.

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is likely to prevail along and off the Kerala coast.

A 'yellow alert' has been sounded in all 14 districts in the state. These are as follows:

August 1: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod.

August 2: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod.

August 3: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod.

August 4: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod.

Coasts on alert

High waves in the range of 2.5 to 3 meters are forecasted during 11:30pm on August 2 along the coast of Kerala from Pozhiyoor to Kasaragod, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) said.

Surface Current speeds are expected to vary between 46 - 67 cm/sec.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.

Out of the 14 districts in Kerala, 6 districts received normal rainfall and 8 districts received deficient rainfall between July 1 and July 29, the IMD said.