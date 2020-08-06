Central, North Kerala to receive heavy rains; water level at Idukki dam to rise significantly

Thiruvananthapuram: There is a likelihood of floods in Kerala, and the water level at the Idukki and Idamalayar dams may rise significantly, the Central Water Commission has warned.

The water level in the Bhavani river in Palakkad is also likely to rise dangerously, according to a special flood advisory issued by the commission.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rains in central and north Kerala due to a second low pressure that is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal.

The IMD has warned of floods in six states, including Kerala. It is likely to rain heavily for four more days and caution should be exercised, the commission said.

It has issued the warning to Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, besides Kerala.

In Kerala, there will be heavy rains at the Periyar basin and the water level at the Idukki and Idamalayar dams will rise significantly, it said. However, the dams have more storage capacity at present, the commission said.

The water level in the Bhavani river will rise dangerously due to heavy rains in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu. The Kabini river in Wayanad is also likely to swell due to heavy rains in Karnataka, the commission said.

A house flooded in the heavy rains that lashed Kozhikode's Edakkara area on Thursday. Photo: Russel Shahul

Second low pressure in Bay of Bengal

A second low pressure is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal by August 9, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast.

Kerala is likely to experience heavy rainfall in the coming days. A red alert was declared in Idukki and Wayanad on Thursday and the alert has been sounded for Kozhikode and Wayanad on Friday. Heavy rains are forecast in the state for the next five days.

The low pressure over West Bay of Bengal is moving towards central India. It is likely to weaken in two days.

A second low pressure area is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal by August 9 and heavy rains are likely in Kerala till August 10, the Met office has forecast.

The submerged Muttikkadavu Bridge across Punnappuzha in Kozhikode's Edakkara on Thursday. Photo: Russel Shahul

It has warned of heavy rainfall in central and north Kerala. Very heavy rainfall is likely in some districts, it said.

As Idukki and Wayanad continue to receive heavy rains, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has directed that people living in the disaster-prone areas in the two districts be shifted to camps as a precautionary measure.

The authority had directed that people be shifted during the day time itself and not to wait for nightfall as it is likely to continue to rain at night.

People have been advised to avoid travelling to hilly areas at night. The public should be vigilant and cooperate with precautionary measures, the authority said.

Those being shifted to relief camps should follow COVID-19 guidelines, it said.

The authority has directed district administrations to set up camps for four types of people: those living in quarantine, those with COVID symptoms, those whose health is likely to be at high risk if they contract the ifection, and for the general public.

High tide and strong winds are likely along the Kerala coast. Coastal residents have to be vigilant as the sea is likely to turn violent and fishermen should not venture into the sea, the warning said.

