AIR INDIA FLIGHT FROM DUBAI SKIDS OFF RUNWAY AT KARIPUR AIRPORT, 4 DEAD

Malappuram: An Air India Express flight from Dubai skidded off the runway broke up into two while landing at the Calicut International Airport (Karipur Airport) on Friday at 7:40pm.

The aircraft had fallen 35 ft into a deep gorge where its fuselage split into two, according to a statement issued by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Eyewitness also claimed to have seen fire and smoke rising from the remains.

Media reports claimed four people were killed in the mishap including one of the pilots. The deceased pilot has been identified as Commander Captain Deepak Sathe. Several passengers were reportedly injured in the accident.

An emergency control room has started operating from the airport at the number 0483-2719493.

There were 191 people on board the flight. Of them, there were 174 passengers including 10 children along with 4 cabin crew members and 2 pilots.

The IX1344 flight from Dubai was operated as part of the Vande Bharat repatriation mission

Thirty-two 108 ambulances have been dispatched to Karipur. District Disaster Management Authority has been tasked with the rescue operation.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said police and fire force personnel have been directed to take all measures.

It had been raining heavily at the time of the accident.

The runway at Karipur airport follows a tabletop runway model, meaning it is located atop a plateau or a small hill with one or both ends leading to a steep precipice. This type of runway creates an optical illusion which requires a very precise approach by the pilot.

After the 2010 crash at Mangalore airport that killed 158 people, a report prepared by a team of experts had cautioned that the airfield and similar others with tabletop runways including the Karipur airport in Kozhikode and Lengpui airport in Mizoram "require extra skill and caution while carrying out flight operations" due to "the undulating terrain and constraints of space".

The report even warned that the hazard posed "of undershooting and overshooting, in particular, can lead to grave situations."

Air India Express has only Boeing 737 planes in its fleet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Friday night to rush to the spot to assist in the rescue-and-relief operations.

(This story is being updated)