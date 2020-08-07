COVID-19: 1,251 new positive cases in Kerala on Friday, 814 recover

A day after Kerala recorded its highest single-day spike of COVID cases, it saw 1,251 new positive cases and 814 recoveries on Friday. With this, the total number of COVID cases in the state rises to 31,700. Of them, 12,415 are active cases while 19,147 have recovered.

Of the new cases, 1,061 had contracted the virus through contact, while 77 came from abroad and 94 from other states. The source of 73 cases are unknown.

Eighteen healthcare workers too have contracted the disease.

Five COVID deaths too were reported. With this, COVID death toll in the state rises to 102.

On Thursday, the total number of COVID cases had breached the dreaded 30k-mark, 188 days after the first case was reported in the state on January 30.

The state has ramped up testing in key clusters, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed. In the past 24 hours, 27,608 samples were tested.