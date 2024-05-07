Sudhakaran to return as KPCC chief tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram: K Sudhakaran is set to resume his role as the president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Wednesday, following approval from the party’s national leadership. He had stepped down from his position temporarily to focus on the Lok Sabha elections. He was the UDF candidate from the Kannur constituency.

Confirming the decision, Sudhakaran said the approval from the party's high command was only a matter of formality. "I can take charge anytime, today or tomorrow," he told reporters here.

During Sudhakaran’s absence, senior leader MM Hassan was serving as the acting president of KPCC.

Though it was speculated that Sudhakaran would resume his duties on May 5, the delay was reportedly due to opposition from a section of party leaders.

Sudhakaran was earlier reluctant to contest the Lok Sabha elections citing organisational responsibilities. However, he could not stay out of the fray as the party leadership assigned him to hold the Kannur seat.

He took on CPM veteran MV Jayarajan in the polls while the BJP fielded Raghunath, a former confidant of Sudhakaran, who quit the Congress and joined the saffron camp.