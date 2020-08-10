NIA Special Court dismisses gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh's bail plea

Kochi: An NIA special court here on Monday dismissed the bail plea of Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case.

The court, which examined the case diary produced by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in detail, dismissed the bail plea of Swapna Suresh considering the evidence produced by the investigation agency on the alleged role of the woman in smuggling gold worth over Rs 100 crore through the diplomatic channel since November last year.

Strongly opposing her bail plea, it had submitted that an intensive investigation has to be carried out in the case.

The NIA had said there was prima facie evidence to the effect that the accused intentionally committed the act which will fall directly under Section 15 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

In her plea, Swapna Suresh alleged she was implicated in the crime on a wild imagination without any basis and the case was an offshoot of the "political rivalry" between the state and central governments, triggered by the colourful and fictitious stories aired by the media.

A multi-agency probe was initiated after the Customs seized 30kg of gold from a diplomatic baggage addressed to the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram last month. The Home Ministry had directed the NIA to take over the probe. Two of the accused Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair were nabbed from Bengaluru by the NIA, while another accused P S Sarith was arrested by the Customs.

So far 12 people have been arrested by it in the case, which also led to the suspension of senior IAS officer M Sivasankar after allegations about his links to Suresh surfaced.

