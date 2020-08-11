Kerala records 1,417 new COVID-19 cases, 1,426 recoveries on Tuesday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached 36,568 on Tuesday, with the state reporting 1,417 fresh cases. The state also registered 1,426 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

So far, 24,042 people recovered from the disease, while 12,723 patients are still under treatment in various hospitals across the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed.

Local transmission of COVID-19 continues unabated as 1,242 of the newly reported cases contracted the virus through contact. Of this, the infection sources of 105 are unknown, the chief minister said.

Apart from this, 36 healthcare workers also contracted the virus.

Of the 1,417 cases reported on Tuesday, 62 people came from abroad, while 72 came from other states.

The chief minister also confirmed five more deaths on Tuesday, taking the official death toll to 120.

Key points from CM's press meet:

• Sixty-eight fishermen from other states have been tested COVID positive.