10% economic reservation for higher secondary schools

Thiruvananthapuram: The government has issued a notification, allowing 10 per cent reservation based on economic criteria in higher secondary and vocational higher secondary schools in the state.

The reservation seats would be determined by considering the total number of students in the school instead of categorising each batch. The additional seats allotted for plus-one last week would also be considered. It is applicable to non-minority schools where other backward communities are already receiving reservation benefits.

Those with an annual family income of less than Rs 4 lakh are eligible for the reservation. They should also not be beneficiaries of any reservation currently. And family immovable property should not exceed 2.5 acres in panchayats, 75 cents in municipalities and 50 cents in corporations. The total land area should not exceed 2.5 acres. The total area of the house plots should be less than 20 cents in municipalities and 15 cents in corporations.

Those with Antyodaya Anna Yojana and priority household ration cards can be given reservation benefits without considering the other norms.

The admission would be cancelled if the application was found to be fake.

A special system should be set up at the education directorate to address any complaints, the Education Secretary A Shahjahan's order stated.