Ernakulam Collector takes over Mulanthuruthy Church, members removed from premises

Kochi: The disputed Mulanthuruthy Marthoman Church was taken over by the district authorities here on Monday.

The police forcefully entered the church in the morning.

The members, who had assembled at the church for a fasting prayer, were arrested and removed from the church premises.

Many, including priests are believed to be injured in the incident.

The arrested members have been moved to various locations.

The Kerala High Court had ordered the Jacobite faction to handover the church located at Mulanthuruthy in Ernakulam district of Kerala to the Orthdox faction in line with the Supreme Court directives.

Earlier this month, the court also issued an order for contempt of court when the authorities showed no signs of complying with the order.

The District Collector was asked to hand over the church to the petitioners when sufficient police force could be spared for the task after their COVID duties.

The court had however, made it clear that the Jacobite faction cannot handle the affairs of the church during this period.