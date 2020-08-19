Draft notification to make 88.2 sq km in Idukki an eco-sensitive zone

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF) has issued a draft notification to make 88.238 sq km around the Idukki wildlife reserve an environmentally sensitive zone (ESZ).

Out of the 88.238 sq km, 24.317 sq km is agricultural land and the rest falls under the Nagarampara and Thodupuzha reserve forests.

The ESZ would be on the fringe of the Idukki wildlife reserve and would have a span of between 450 metres and one km. The new draft has been published after the previous one of July 28, 2016, was withdrawn.

The new ESZ would comprise places villages in Wagamon, Upputhara, Ayyappan Kovil, Kanchiyar, Idukki, Arakulam.

The public could give their feedback on the new draft to the MoEF. The draft is available on esz-mef@nic.in.

The State government will have to create a regional master plan within two years of the final notification. The government is mandated to hold discussions with local communities and create the plan. The plan should not curb the basic amenities development of the region or affect normal land use. All development activities should be eco-friendly.

The rules say places earmarked as forest, horticulture region, parks, open spaces, farmlands, should not be used for housing, industrial or commercial purposes.

Afforestation activities could be taken up on a farm in disuse. This would also promote ecological rejuvenation.

A committee chaired by the District Collector will be empowered to sanction small eco-friendly industries, homestays etc. The committee would also decide on altering the land use pattern of farms as per the needs of the community. The committee can also sanction new roads or increase the width of present ones. The committee can also approve facility building.