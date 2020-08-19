COVID-19: 2,333 new positive cases in Kerala on Wednesday, 1,217 recover

Onmanorama Staff

Kerala's single-day COVID-19 case count crossed the 2,000-mark for the first time with 2,333 cases being reported on Wednesday. In its evening update, the health ministry said that 1,217 have recovered from the disease on Wednesday.

