Thiruvananthapuram: The COVID-19 protocol will be strictly implemented across Kerala during the Onam holidays, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed on Wednesday.

The police department has been instructed to ensure that social distancing is maintained at shops during the festive period.

“No celebrations will be permitted in public places. The public have been advised to use flowers from their own premises for the 'pookalam' (floral carpet),” the CM said.

Flowers purchased or collected from elsewhere will increase the chances of community spread.

Amidst the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Chief Minister held a virtual meeting with the district collectors, police chiefs and medical officers on Wednesday to discuss the COVID containment strategy in the state.

Ministers K K Shailaja, E Chandrasekharan, AC Moideen, Chief Secretary Viswas Mehta and Kerala Police Chief Lokanath Behera participated in the meeting.

Some of the instructions issued the chief minister are listed below:

• “Controlling the spread of the disease and saving lives is the task at our hand. We need to carefully evaluate each region and contain the spread locally,” he said.

• “We are able to control the fatality rate now. But if the disease spreads at a rapid rate, we'll be keep this within control. The Health department must be extremely careful.”

• Onam celebrations must be restricted to households and not allowed in public places.

• Ward level committees must operate efficiently. The Janamaitri police must ensure this. More volunteers may be used to ensure COVID protocol is followed.

• District collectors have to ensure that government employees of all departments are utilised to spread awareness on COVID containment.

• The police were also asked to actively participate in contact tracing, quarantine and so forth.

• Proper restrictions must be imposed at state borders.