Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has reduced the one-time building tax that is collected by the Revenue Department in the state.

In the Finance Bill passed in the Assembly on Monday, there are more concessions than announced in the budget.

The benefit will be available from April 1 last year due to non-collection of taxes amid the COVID pandemic.

The deadline for traders to apply for VAT arrears amnesty scheme has been extended to November 30.