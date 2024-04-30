Patient attacks woman employee at TVM medical college

Thiruvananthapuram: A patient allegedly assaulted a staff at the Government Medical College Hospital here on Tuesday.

Jayakumari (57), an employee of the MRI scanning department was attacked with a kada bangle at 12.20 pm, resulting in facial fractures. She was then admitted to the emergency ward for treatment.

Following the incident, police apprehended Anil, a native of Poovar, in connection with the incident.

According to reports, the confrontation arose when Anil reached the scanning department to undergo an MRI scan as directed by the doctor. Jayakumari who was on duty at the scanning counter informed him that only emergency scans authorised by the doctor were permitted at that time. In a fit of rage, Anil struck Jayakumari in the face with the bangle.

He was then detained by security guards and other employees and handed over to the medical college police.