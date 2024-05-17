Student found dead in college hostel in Kasaragod

Kasaragod: A first-year computer science student was found dead at the EK Nayanar Memorial Government Polytechnic College hostel here in Thrikaripur on Friday morning.

The deceased, Abhijith Gangadharan, 19, was a native of Bheemanady.

Since examinations were happening on campus, one of Abhijith’s friends went to collect his hall ticket from him on Friday morning. On finding Abhijith’s room locked, the friend tried to reach him by phone. But the device was switched off. Following this, he spotted Abhijith hanging inside the room. Though the friend broke open the door and brought him down, Abhijith couldn't be rescued.

The reason behind the suicide is still unknown. The police have started a probe into the incident.