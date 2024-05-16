Collector orders magisterial inquiry into Hepatitis A outbreak in Vengoor village

Kochi: The district collector has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the jaundice (Hepatitis A) outbreak in Vengoor grama panchayat which has claimed a life. Collector NSK Umesh, also the district magistrate, on Thursday authorised Shyju P Jacob, revenue divisional officer & sub divisional magistrate, Muvattupuzha to hold the inquiry under Section 176(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. A report of the inquiry has to be submitted to the collector within two weeks.



“As the case is more related to the Public Health Act and Epidemic Diseases Act, the expert opinion and assistance of officials of the Health Department may be sought for a thorough inquiry,” the order said.

Jundice outbreak was reported in the wards 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 of Vengoor panchayath on April 17 and a 51-year-old woman succumbed to the disease on May 7 while undergoing treatment in a hospital. Another person confirmed with the disease is in critical stage.

As many as 161 cases of suspected cases have been reported from 15 wards of the panchayat and of which 10 cases have been confirmed as Hepatitis A. Thirty-three persons are under treatment in various hospitals.

The magisterial inquiry is meant to find out the cause of death, the factors which led to the outbreak of Hepatitis A and whether there was any negligence/omission from the part of the concerned.

The investigation will also seek to find who all are responsible for the death of the person and the remedies and precautions required to avoid such incidents in future. It also has to suggest the remedy and relief which could be extended to the family of the deceased.

The collector had visited the place where the outbreak has been reported and held meeting with the stakeholders to assess the situation and the ongoing efforts to control the spread of the disease.

The health department, which inspected the area, had reported tat the spread of the disease has occurred from a drinking water project under the Kerala Water Authority. Following the report, the water authority started distributing chlorinated drinking water to the residents of the area.