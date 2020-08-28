SC's next hearing in Lavalin case on August 31

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear on August 31 the petitions, including the one filed by the CBI, challenging the High Court order acquitting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and others in the Lavalin scam.

The case was so far being heard by a bench headed by Justice NV Ramana. However, a bench of justices UU Lalith and Vineet Saran will hear the case on August 31.

The case was first heard by the Supreme Court on October 27, 2017. The petitions were initially filed by Kasturiranga Iyer and R Sivadasan. Later, the CBI also filed an appeal.

The case was last heard on October 1 last year. During that hearing, it was said that the case will be taken up again in two weeks, but it has been 10 months now. The CBI was also in favour of postponing the case.

The case relates to the alleged corruption in a contract awarded by the state government to Canadian company SNC Lavalin in 1995 for renovation and modernisation of three hydroelectric projects in Idukki.

A CBI special court had cleared Pinarayi Vijayan and other accused. The agency appealed against the order in the Kerala High Court, which acquitted them in August 2017. The CBI then went in appeal in the Supreme Court.