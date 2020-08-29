Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached 71,701 on Saturday, with the state reporting 2,397 fresh cases. The state also registered 2,225 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
Kerala's COVID-19 tally breaches 70k-mark with 2,397 new cases on Saturday
Onmanorama Staff
Kerala's COVID-19 tally breaches 70k-mark with 2,397 new cases on Saturday
