Kerala's COVID-19 tally breaches 70k-mark with 2,397 new cases on Saturday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached 71,701 on Saturday, with the state reporting 2,397 fresh cases. The state also registered 2,225 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

