Kerala records 2,154 new COVID-19 cases, 1,766 recoveries on Sunday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached 73,855 on Sunday, with the state reporting 2,154 fresh cases. The state also registered 1,766 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

So far, 49,845 people recovered from the disease, while 23,658 patients are still under treatment in various hospitals across the state, Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja informed.

Local transmission of COVID-19 continues unabated as 1,962 of the newly reported cases contracted the virus through contact. Of this, the infection sources of 174 are unknown, the chief minister said.

Apart from this, 33 healthcare workers also contracted the virus.

Of the 2,154 cases reported on Sunday, 49 people came from abroad, while 110 came from other states.

With seven more deaths, the state's official death toll now stands at 287.