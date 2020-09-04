Kerala records 2,479 COVID-19 cases on Friday; tally crosses 80K-mark

With Kerala recording 2,479 new coronavirus infections, the state's COVID-19 tally breached the 80K-mark on Friday, 219 days after it reported the first case.

Of Friday's cases, 2,255 contracted the disease through contact. Among them, the source of infection of 149 is yet to be traced. Fifty-nine of the newly-infected persons came from abroad while 71 came from other states.

The state recorded 2,716 recoveries also on the day.

Sixty tested positive from the Armed Reserve Unit camp in Thrissur on Friday.

Among Friday's cases, there are 34 health workers too - 10 in Thiruvananthapuram, 8 in Kannur, 5 each in Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha, 4 in Ernakulam, and one each in Kollam and Thrissur.

Eleven COVID deaths too were confirmed in the state taking the toll to 326.

The state has reported 82,042 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 60,448 persons recovered. The remaining 21,268 patients are being treated in various hospitals.

From January 30, 2020, when the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the state, it took 168 days, or five-and-a-half months to reach the 10K-mark on July 16. However, it took only 12 more days to cross the 20,000 tally. The numbers doubled to 40K on August 14. On August 25, the numbers soared past 60K. In the next four days, 10,000 more cases were reported and the the tally crossed 70K on August 29.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Thiruvananthapuram - 477 (contact cases: 463)

Ernakulam - 274 (267)

Kollam - 248 (241)

Kasaragod - 236 (225)

Thrissur - 204 (140)

Kottayam - 178 (177)

Malappuram - 178 (169)

Kozhikode - 167 (155)

Pathanamthitta - 141 (99)

Kannur - 115 (102)

Alappuzha - 106 (91)

Wayanad - 84 (68)

Palakkad - 42 (36)

Idukki - 29 (22)



District-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 426

Kollam - 114

Pathanamthitta - 105

Alappuzha - 438

Kottayam - 117

Idukki - 26

Ernakulam - 185

Thrissur - 140

Palakkad - 63

Malappuram - 627

Kozhikoded - 272

Wayanad - 28

Kanur - 73

Kasaragod - 72

Deaths

Eleven COVID deaths too were confirmed in the state taking the toll to 326. They are Raphael (78) from Vadakkancherry in Thrissur, Amina (95) from Olavattoor in Malappuram, Muhammad (73) from Kadampad in Malappuram, Abdul Rahman (60) from Manjeswaran in Kasaragod, Vasudevan (83) from Valapattanam in Kannur, Santosh Kumar (45) from Alakkod in Kannur who died on August 30, Ravidas (69) from Amaravila in Thiruvananthapuram, Bushra Beevi (61) from Kallamthazham in Kollam, Sabariyar (65) from Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram, Sulaja (56) from Venjaramoodu in Thiruvananthapuram, and Shibin (39) from Ponganamkadu in Thrissur. More deaths were reported in Kerala, but the State is yet to ascertain if they are COVID deaths. Testing is underway at National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Alappuzha.

Testing & quarantine

There are 1,97,937 people under observation across the state. Of them, 1,80,743 are under home/institutional quarantine while 17,194 are in hospitals. 17,50 were admitted in hospitals on Thursday.

So far, 17,55,568 samples were tested in the state. A total of 36,310 samples were tested in 24 hours. In addition, as part of Sentinel Surveillance, 1,81,683 more samples were tested from priority groups.

Sixteen new regions were designated as hotspots in the state while 28 regions have been excluded from the list. There are currently 557 hotspots in the state.