Teacher Sai Swetha to take legal action against advocate Sreejith Perumana

Kozhikode: Sai Swetha, a teacher, has said that she will take legal action against Sreejith Perumana, who she alleged tried to insult her by spreading false propaganda on social media after making her an offer to act in a film.

She said she has lodged a complaint with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and DGP Loknath Behera against him.

Sai Swetha became viral by telling the story of the cats, Mittu and Thangam. After she became popular, she took part in many events as a guest.

Sreejith Perumana, a lawyer, approached her with a film offer. After considering it, she said she was not interested in acting in films for the time being. This enraged Sreejith Perumana, who then tried to insult her on social media, Sai Swetha alleged.

Sreejith Perumana, however, claimed that he had not insulted Sai Swetha and that he had only pointed out the flaws in the way she handled the issue.

Sai Swetha has lodged a complaint against Sreejith with many various film organisations also, besides the chief minister and the DGP. Many women's organisations have also come forward to support her.

Sai Swetha first made the allegations against Sreejith in a social media post. She said that a few days ago, she received a call from an unknown number. "But since I was busy, I could not attend the call. However, after I saw many calls from the number, I called back thinking it could be something serious. It was an offer to act in a movie," she said in the post.

Since I found it difficult to give an immediate response, I gave the number of a family friend who is in the film industry and told the person that it would be better if he could share the details of the film with him. My husband also spoke with the person," she said.

"But after thinking about it, I decided I didn’t want to act in films now. I then informed the person about my decision through the family friend," she said.

"The person who called me then posted untruthful things on Facebook that were extremely insulting. The person with celebrity status on social media, who is also a lawyer, questioned the fundamental right of a person to decide what to do and what not to do and indulged in character assassination against me. Many people shared the posts without knowing the truth and commented on it," she said.

"At first, I was devastated. I am now determined to face this issue legally with the courage and support given to me by family, friends and the general public who know me. As part of that, I have filed a complaint with the police. As a teacher, I think it's my social responsibility."