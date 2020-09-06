2 DRI officials attacked by gold smuggling team during escape bid

Kozhikode: A gold smuggling team on Sunday injured two DRI officials during a bid to escape their clutches, officials said.

The car carrying the smugglers hit the bike of the officials of the Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) when they were stopped outside the Karipur airport.

The car later smashed into a tree on losing control.

The injured officials, Najeeb and Albert, have been admitted to a hospital here, DRI officials said.

Two of our officials were injured when they tried to stop the car carrying the gold smugglers outside the Karipur airport, they said.

One smuggler has been taken into custody while two managed to flee after their car lost control and hit a tree, DRI officials said.

Four kilograms of gold have been recovered from the car, they added. Officials believe the gold was smuggled out of the airport.