Kochi newborn death: Woman, parents in custody after police detect blood stain in washroom

Kochi: Police took a woman and her parents into custody in connection with the death of a newborn baby in a residential area in Vidyanagar of Panampilly Nagar on Friday after cops detected blood stains in their apartment.



Manorama News reported that Abhay Kumar, a long-term resident at the complex, his wife and daughter were taken into custody after police narrowed down the search to the family based on the address written on the courier cover used to wrap the child's body. They also found bloodstain in the apartment's washroom.

Kumar lives in a fifth-floor apartment along with his wife, daughter and elderly mother. According to sources, the parents were unaware that their daughter was pregnant.

The body of a newborn child was found on the road by the cleaning workers in the area. CCTV footage from a nearby camera showed the body, wrapped in a courier cover, being discarded from the residential complex. The package was hurled outside at 8.15 am.

Police are investigating the matter. Police Commission Shyam Kumar has also arrived at the site. Out of the 21 flats in the area, three are empty. The security guard also said that he had not found anyone suspicious in the complex.