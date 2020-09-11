Over 1,00,000 cases, 400 plus deaths: Kerala hits grim COVID-19 milestones in 225 days

Thiruvananthapuram: With 2,988 people testing positive for coronavirus on Friday, Kerala has reported more than 1 lakh COVID-19 cases. Adding to the grim situation, 14 deaths were reported on Friday taking the state's official death toll to 410.

In a slight relief 1,326 patients recovered on the day, the Health department informed in a press statement.

The state has reported 1,02,254 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 73,904 persons recovered. The remaining 27,877 patients are being treated in various hospitals.

Of the new cases, 2,738 contracted the disease through contact. The source of infection of 285 among them is unknown.

As many as 45 infected persons came from abroad while 134 came from other states.

Fifty-two health workers also tested positive in the state on Friday – 15 each from Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur, five from Thrissur, four from Malappuram, three each from Kollam, Ernakulam and Kasaragod, one each from Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Palakkad and Wayanad.

From January 30, 2020, when the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the state, it took 168 days, or five-and-a-half months to reach the 10K-mark on July 16. However, it took only 12 more days to cross the 20,000 tally. The numbers doubled to 40K on August 14. On September 4, the numbers soared past 80K. Four days later, it crossed 90,000.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram - 494 (contact cases – 477)

Malappuram - 390 (372)

Kollam - 303 (295)

Ernakulam - 295 (258)

Kozhikode - 261 (239)

Kannur - 256 (225)

Kottayam - 221 (208)

Alappuzha - 200 (178)

Thrissur - 184 (172)

Palakkad - 109 (99)

Kasaragod - 102 (97)

Pathanamthitta - 93 (65)

Wayanad - 52 (33)

Idukki - 28 (20)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram – 308

Alappuzha – 199

Kasaragod – 128

Malappuram – 111

Thrissur – 105

Kozhikode – 105

Kottayam – 89

Ernakulam – 63

Kannur – 61

Palakkad – 46

Idukki – 39

Pathanamthitta – 35

Kollam – 22

Wayanad – 15

COVID deaths

Fourteen more deaths were reported in the state due to COVID-19. The deceased were identified as Jyothismathi Amma (75), Biju (47) and Nadeera Samad (66) from Thiruvananthapuram; Basheer (82) from Kozhikode; C S Joseph (68) and Paul (63) from Ernakulam; Babu Varghese (66) from Palakkad; Leela (77) and Job Alexander (83) from Alappuzha; Unni Kammath (71) from Malappuram; Krishnan (73) from Kannur; Aboobakar (67), Sulaiman (49) and Raman (75) from Thrissur district.

With this the state's official death toll touched 410.

Testing and quarantine

A total of 2,03,256 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 1,81,764 are under home or institutional quarantine and 21,492 are in hospitals.

2,689 people were admitted in hospitals on Friday.

In the last 24 hours, 35,056 samples were tested.

So far, 20,53,801 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

In addition, as part of Sentinel Surveillance, 1,87,392 samples were collected from priority groups, such as health workers, guest workers, social contacts.

On Friday, 18 more regions have been converted into hotspots and 17 have been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 594 in the state.