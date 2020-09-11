Narcotics Control Bureau to question Bineesh Kodiyeri in Benguluru drug case

Kochi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will question Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, next week.

The interrogation will be carried out based on the information given by Anoop Mohammed, accused in the Bengaluru drug case.

The NCB has also approached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for a copy of the statements given by Bineesh during the questioning on Wednesday.

Officers suspect a link between the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case and Bengaluru drug case.

Bineesh had reiterated to the ED officials that he was not acquainted with the accused in the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case. To ascertain this, the ED will check smuggling accused Swapna Suresh's revelation on the commission deals at the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

Officials at the UAFX Solutions had said that they had given commission to Swapna Suresh to get the visa stamping contract of the UAE Consulate. They would be summoned for questioning again.

Thiruvananthapuram-based entrepreneurs Arun Varghese, Ambili Sujathan and Abdul Latheef, who are also acquainted with Bineesh, will be questioned to verify his statements.

Officers have found discrepancies in Bineesh's statements over financial deals. The ED suspects that the information provided by Bineesh over UAFX Solutions and Unitac companies was not factual.