Kerala records 3,139 new COVID-19 cases, 1,855 recoveries on Sunday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached 1,08,278 on Sunday, with the state reporting 3,139 fresh cases. The state also registered 1,855 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

So far, 77,703 people recovered from the disease, while 30,072 patients are still under treatment in various hospitals across the state, Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a statement.

Local transmission of COVID-19 continues unabated as 2,921 of the newly reported cases contracted the virus through contact. Of this, the infection sources of 251 are unknown, the minister said.

Apart from this, 56 healthcare workers also contracted the virus.

Of the 3,139 cases reported today, 36 people came from abroad, while 126 came from other states.

The minister also confirmed 14 more deaths on Sunday. The official death toll now stands at 439.