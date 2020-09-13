Gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh hospitalised again

Thrissur: Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in Kerala's sensational gold smuggling case, was admitted to the Thrissur Medical College Hospital on Sunday after she complained of a chest pain.

This is the second time Swapna is being admitted to the hospital. Another accused in the case Ramiz has also been brought to the hospital for examination.

Swapna was discharged from the hospital on Saturday after treatment. The medical board had decided that she did not have any major medical issues which required continued treatment.

She was admitted to the ICU following a variation in her ECG readings. The Medical Board has concluded that the variation had risen from the increase in blood flow to the heart due to the mental pressure experienced by the patient during the investigation.

Following this, she was treated in a special cell allotted for women prisoners.

She was discharged after her blood pressure returned to normal levels. Swapna was admitted to the Viyyur Women's Jail after completing all formalities.

The accused however, complained of chest pain again on Sunday.