Fifteen COVID deaths in Kerala on Monday, death toll now 454

Fifteen COVID deaths were confirmed in Kerala on Monday.



They are George (62) from Thazhekode in Malappuram who died on September 3, Gangadharan (65) from Palakkad, Aisha (60) from Malappuram who died on September 4, Baburajan (56) from Kottarakkara in Kollam who died on August 5, Sasidharan (65) from Kuzhimanthikkadavu in Kollam who died on September 6, Kannappan (37) from Kozhinjampara in Palakkad who died on September 7, PV Poulose (79) from Kaninad in Ernakulam, Ibrahim (58) from Thirunavaya in Malappuram, Muraleedharan (65) from Vadakara in Kozhikode who died on September 8, Thankamani (65) from Alathur in Palakkad who died on August 13, Akshaya (13) from Poojappura in Thiruvananthapuram who died on August 21, Ashokan (60) from Sasthamcotta in Kollam who died on August 23, Narayanan Acharya (68) from Neeleswaram in Kasaragod who died on August 25, Rajan (59) from Neyyattinkara in Thiruvananthapuram who died on August 26, and Sicily (60) from Puzhanad in Thiruvananthapuram who died on August 31.



With this, COVID death toll in the state rises to 454.

More deaths were reported, but the State is yet to ascertain if they are COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

COVID-19 victims in Kerala COVID-19 has so far claimed 441 lives in Kerala. However, only 439 were included in the government's official list.

