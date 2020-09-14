Swapna promised Life Mission projects worth Rs 100 crore for 15% commission 

Kochi: Swapna Suresh had promised construction work worth Rs 100 crore under the state government's Life Mission project to private companies, including Unitac. In return, she demanded a commission of 15 per cent.

The Rs 20-crore Wadakkancherry flats scheme implemented in collaboration with Red Crescent, a UAE-based charity, was one of those projects she had promised.

Swapna had promised that when the Wadakkancherry project in Thrissur is completed, similar projects in collaboration with Red Crescent will be offered at Munnar in Idukki and Kulathupuzha in Kollam.

However, neither Red Crescent nor the UAE Consulate has provided details of any such plans to the state government in writing. Life Mission also has no knowledge of such projects.

Investigators have found out that Swapna had held negotiations with two other construction companies besides Unitac.

Swapna had told Unitac representatives that the project in Munnar would be implemented by purchasing private land and that the one in Kulathupuzha will come up on land owned by the panchayat.

There are indications that Anoop Mohammad, who has been arrested in the Bengaluru drug case, had acted as an intermediary to facilitate the purchase of private land in Munnar by a drug gang in Kochi.

ED to record statements of UV Jose, minister’s son

Thiruvananthapuram: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will record the statement of Life Mission CEO UV Jose regarding complaints alleging corruption in the construction of the flat complex in Thrissur in collaboration with the UAE’s Red Crescent. The agency has issued a notice asking him to appear before it in Kochi. UV Jose, however, said he has not received any such information.

Jose had, on behalf of the government, signed the memorandum of understanding with Red Crescent on July 11, 2019, for building the flat complex worth Rs 20 crore in Wadakancherry. It was later revealed that documents related to the contract were not in order.

The ED will also record the statements of a minister’s son who is alleged to have received a share of the commission of Rs 4.25 crore paid by Unitac for winning the Life Mission deal.

After that, the ED will again question the executives of Unitac Builders, which paid the commission to Swapna after winning the Wadakancherry project contract, and Sane Ventures.

Bineesh Kodiyeri's statements to the ED also contain crucial information about the Life Mission project, sources said.