Court to consider plea to cancel Dileep’s bail in actress assault case

Kochi: A special court will on Tuesday consider a plea by the prosecution seeking to cancel the bail of actor Dileep in the actress assault case. The prosecution had moved the petition pointing out that the actor, through a lawyer, had tried to influence the main witness in the case.

Meanwhile, the court is expected to examine actor Mukesh also. Other film personalities Siddique and Bhama are likely to appear before the court next week.

According to the prosecution, several witnesses who had earlier testified against Dileep, who is one among the prime accused, have changed their statements before the court. Subsequently, the main witness also shifted the stand.

The prosecution’s plea says that a lawyer based in Thrissur had tried to influence a witness who had given a statement that he had seen Dileep meeting Pulsar Suni, another accused in the case, at Tennis Club in the town. Considering the prosecution’s suggestion that the lawyer’s action amounted to violation of Dileep’s bail conditions, the special court summoned the lawyer. The court had earlier cancelled the bail of Sunil Kumar, the ninth accused, after he failed to appear before it despite repeated summons.

The actress was assaulted on February 18, 2017 and Dileep was arrested on July 17 that year. Dileep, who spent 85 days in jail, was released on bail with stringent conditions by the Kerala High Court.