Loknath Behera to be Kerala's Chief Information Commissioner?

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Police Chief DGP Loknath Behera is being considered for the post of State Chief Information Commissioner. The current State Chief Information Commissioner Vinson M Paul is set to retire in November.

However, former Chief Secretaries are also reportedly on the list of probables. Venu Rajamony, the Ambassador of India to the Netherlands, could also be considered for the post if he expresses willingness upon returning from service abroad.

Loknath Behera is set to retire from service in June 2021. Officers, who have been in the post of police chief for more than three years, are moved out by the Election Commission during the elections. The Kerala state assembly polls are set to be held next year.

Behera has been the state police chief for more than four years. Therefore, if he is not sent on central deputation during this period, he would have to be moved out from the post of police chief. Behera could also be considered for another senior post based out of Kochi.

The Governor makes the CIC appointment based on a recommendation of a committee, that includes Chief Minister as the chairman and the opposition leader.

Currently, a recommendation for the Information Commissioner is under the consideration of the Governor.

Who will be the new DGP?

The state police chief is appointed from a shortlist submitted to the government as per the UPSC norms

If Behera is moved out as the police chief, then a list of five people would be submitted. Along with the names of DGP-rank officers Rishiraj Singh and Tomin J Thachankary, three other officers would also be included in the list.

R Sreelekha, who is also a DGP-rank officer, will retire in December.

The next on the seniority list are ADGP-rank officers Sudesh Kumar, Anil Kant, and Dr B Sandhya.