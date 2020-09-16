Swapna feigned chest pain to get out of prison?

Thrissur: Gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh, who had been admitted to the Thrissur Medical College Hospital for over a week after she complained of chest pain, refused to undergo an angiogram.

Swapna told the medical team that arrived to get her consent for the angiogram that she no longer suffered from chest pain and the tests can be held later. With the medical board confirming that Swapna does not have any serious ailments, the jail department suspect that her hospital stay was just a ploy to get out of the prison.

Officials suspect that both Swapna and another accused K T Ramees had got themselves admitted to the hospital at the same time to plot their further move and avoid discrepancies in their statements as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is all set to question them again. The accused have been sent back to the prison.

Swapna was admitted to the hospital, a day after the medical board certified that she did not have any serious health issues.

Jail superintendents had given strict instructions to the police that the accused should not be allowed any visitors at the hospital and given no chance to communicate with the outside world.

However, after reports said that Swapna could have made a phone call from the hospital cell, suspicions have strengthened that the hospital stay was just a ruse.

After she was admitted to the hospital for the second time, tests such as ECG and Echo were conducted but no problems were found. Though the doctors were ready to discharge her from the hospital, Swapna kept reiterating that she suffered from acute chest pain. The doctors then prescribed an angiogram for her. But she said no to the test at the last minute.

An endoscopy test of Ramees also did not throw up any symptoms of stomach ailments. The medical board met again and both the accused were sent back to jail on Tuesday evening.

Under strict watch

Swapna and Ramees were under strict watch in the jails. Swapna was put up in a cell, similar to solitary confinement. The security guards were instructed to check her cell every 30 minutes in the night and put down their signatures on the board kept outside. Swapna was not allowed to step out of her cell during the morning hours like other prisoners.

Ramees was also under similar strict watch at the high-security jail. Both of them were not allowed any visitors at the jail.

These stringent regulations could have prompted the accused to plot a way out of the prison.

No permission for relatives

Relatives of Swapna and Ramees were not given permission to visit them at the cell in the medical college. They turned up at the hospital without first securing permission from prison authorities, court or the probe agency.

Selfie with Swapna, cops warned

Authorities have issued a stern warning to the women cops who took selfies with Swapna Suresh at the Medical College Hospital.

Commissioner R Aditya summoned the six women cops, who were on duty at the hospital cell, and warned them.

Meanwhile, more details were not available on the allegations that Swapna made a phone call using the phone of the hospital staff.

A multi-agency probe was initiated after the Customs seized 30kg gold from a diplomatic baggage in Thiruvananthapuram in July.