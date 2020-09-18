Kerala records 4,167 new COVID-19 cases, 2,744 recoveries on Friday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached 1,26,381 on Friday, with the state reporting 4,167 fresh cases. The state also registered XXX recoveries in the last 24 hours.

So far, 90,089 people recovered from the disease, while 35,724 patients are still under treatment in various hospitals across the state, Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a statement.

Local transmission of COVID-19 continues unabated as 3,849 of the newly reported cases contracted the virus through contact. Of this, the infection sources of 410 are unknown.

Apart from this, 102 healthcare workers also contracted the virus.

Of the 4,167 cases reported on Friday, 48 people came from abroad, while 165 came from other states.

With 12 more deaths, the official death toll now stands at 501.