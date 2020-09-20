Thunderbolts police team stranded in Attappadi forests after heavy rains

Agali (Palakkad): A Thunderbolts police team got stranded in forests after heavy rains prevented them from crossing the Bhavani river.

The police, forest and firefighters have launched an operation to rescue them.

The 12-member Thunderbolts team had entered the Attappadi forest from Malappuram on Saturday morning but got lost in the rain. Instead of coming out, they went deeper into the forests.

Communication for the team became impossible as there was no mobile network and their mobile phones had also run out of charge.

The team reached the Bhavani river bank in the Murugala area around 6pm and got in touch with the Malappuram police station through a satellite phone.

Following this, the fire brigade from Mannarkkad, forest officials from Mukkali and the Agali police reached the spot and started the rescue operation, which continued through the night.

Heavy rains have continued in Silent Valley and the Attappadi forests. The high water level and strong current in the Bhavani river posed a challenge to the rescue operation.